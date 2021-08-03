Nancy Crutchfield Gouldin

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGOULDIN, Nancy Crutchfield, 93, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was the daughter of the late James Haley Crutchfield and Ellen Cope Evans Mitchell (formerly Crutchfield), both of Essex County, Va. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, William Jennings Gouldin; and son, Craig Evans Gouldin. She is survived by her children, William "Bill" J. Gouldin Jr. and his wife, Brenda, Thomas "Don" M. Gouldin and his partner, Greg Youngs, Jane Ritchie Gouldin Watkins and her husband, Tscharner, Cary T. Gouldin and Craig E. Gouldin's widow, Lisa. Nancy was blessed with nine grandchildren, Haley G. Sims and her husband, David, Peyton C. Gouldin, William "Will" J. Gouldin III and his wife, Margaret, Evan M. Gouldin, Kent M. Gouldin and his wife, Meghan, Margaret E. Gouldin, Tscharner "Ried" D. Watkins IV and his wife, Casey, Mason T. Watkins and Kelly Nicole Gouldin; and four-great grandchildren. Nancy obtained her Registered Nurse degree after attending St. Luke's Nursing School in Richmond, Va. While she was in school, she met and later married the one love of her life, William "Bill" Gouldin. Nancy went on to become a homemaker and loving mother to five children. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church for 60 years. Her remains rest at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where the family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 1. Funeral services were held 11 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment in the church cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Covenant Woods for the compassionate care they provided. Memorials can be made to Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220 or.

