Flood Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 13:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:31:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Jefferson County in central Colorado West Central Douglas County in northeastern Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 222 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include South Platte.alerts.weather.gov
