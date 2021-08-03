Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 15:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Jefferson County in central Colorado West Central Douglas County in northeastern Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 222 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include South Platte.

