Flood Advisory issued for Adams, Arapahoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland along creeks, and other low lying areas. Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Elbert County in east central Colorado Southeastern Adams County in northeastern Colorado Central Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Byers.