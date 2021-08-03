Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albemarle County, VA

Ammunition shortage impacting local police and pawn shops

By Macy Moors
cbs19news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As the pandemic worsened last year, government-imposed lockdowns resulted in people to buy their own guns and ammo for protection. "Anytime there's a sense of insecurity about the world, the environment we live in, all the things surrounding the pandemic, there's going to be people who feel more secure when they have things that can secure them at home," said Tobey Bouch, owner of Tobey's Pawn Shop.

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albemarle County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Albemarle County, VA
Government
County
Albemarle County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pawn Shops#Ammunition#Guns#Tobey S Pawn Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy