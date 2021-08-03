Ammunition shortage impacting local police and pawn shops

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As the pandemic worsened last year, government-imposed lockdowns resulted in people to buy their own guns and ammo for protection. "Anytime there's a sense of insecurity about the world, the environment we live in, all the things surrounding the pandemic, there's going to be people who feel more secure when they have things that can secure them at home," said Tobey Bouch, owner of Tobey's Pawn Shop.