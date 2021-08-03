Cancel
Prudential Financial beats estimates on life, annuity strength

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

(Reuters) – Prudential Financial Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, as strong performance at the U.S. insurer’s life and annuity units cushioned against weakness in its investment business. PGIM, Prudential’s global investment management business, reported a 2.8% fall in adjusted operating income to $315 million in...

Financial ReportsSpringfield Business Journal

Uber beats quarterly estimates

Uber beat top- and bottom-line quarterly estimates. The company's earnings per share were 58 cents. Analysts expected a loss of 51 cents per share. Revenue of $3.9 billion was ahead of predictions of $3.75 billion.
Financial Reportsfroggyweb.com

Cigna profit falls 16.4% on higher medical costs

(Reuters) – Health insurer Cigna Corp reported a 16.4% fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher medical costs, and said it expects a negative earnings impact from COVID-19 of about $2.50 per share for 2021. The company, which also has a pharmacy benefits management business, said its medical...
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Thomson Reuters: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.07 billion. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 48 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Regeneron Beats Street Estimates Big In Q2 As COVID-19 Antibody Boosts Topline, Cuts FY21 R&D Spend Outlook

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) earned $25.80 per share for the second quarter, beating the $17.69 estimate. It clocked revenue of $5.1 billion, surpassing the analysts' consensus of $3.89 billion and higher than $1.95 billion a year ago, primarily attributable to sales from COVID-19 treatment, REGEN-COV. Excluding REGEN-COV sales of...
Financial Reportsfroggyweb.com

Return of the fat cats? Bank bonuses rise as profits rebound

LONDON (Reuters) – Europe’s banks are stashing cash to pay bumper bonuses to top performers, amid a deal frenzy driven by pent up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic and rebounding bank profits. Banks have added billions of dollars to bonus pools as they try to reassure restless staff they will...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Regeneron shares jump 3.3% premarket after earnings blow past estimates; COVID antibody sales total $2.59 billion

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares jumped 3.3% in premarket trade Thursday, after . Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron posted net income of $$3.099 billion, or $27.97 a share, for the quarter, up from $897 million, or $7.61 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $25.80, well ahead of the $17.90 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $5.139 billion from $1.952 billion a year ago, also well ahead of the $3.963 billion FactSet consensus. Revenue included $2.59 billion in sales of the company's COVID-19 antibody treatment, after it made and delivered 1.25 million doses for the U.S. government. The company said it also achieved record sales of its Eylea and Dupixent franchises, according to Chief Executive Leonard Schleifer. The company is planning to invest $1.8 billion over six years to expand R&D and manufacturing at its Tarrytown campus. Shares have gained 20% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
Retailfroggyweb.com

TMX says Q2 retail trading volumes stay up despite pullback from Q1

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian exchange operator TMX Group has seen retail trading volumes up 37% in the second quarter versus two years ago, and are up between 60% and 80% in its retail investor-focused indexes, executives said on an analyst call on Thursday. The group, which reported adjusted earnings that...
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

Best Annuities: Delaware Life's Accelerator PrimeSM Variable Annuity & Pinnacle Fixed Annuities Top Rated In Barron's 100 Annuities List

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware Life's new Accelerator Prime SM variable annuity and its Pinnacle multi-year guaranteed annuities topped key categories in Barron's 2021, " The 100 Best Annuities for Today's Market" list. The Accelerator Prime with Income Control SM and Income Boost SM riders were both...
BusinessUS News and World Report

MetLife, Prudential See Reduced Financial Impact From COVID-19

(Reuters) -MetLife Inc said on Thursday the COVID-19 pandemic had a reduced effect on its second-quarter results, echoing remarks by Prudential Financial Inc and lifting the outlook for the U.S. insurance sector. The comments and cautiously optimistic forecasts from two large U.S.-based insurers come as public health officials worldwide warn...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Lumber Liquidators Stock Gains As Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) reported second-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 30.9% year-on-year to $301.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $299.57 million. Total comparable store sales rose 31.3% versus last year and increased 10.0% on a two-year stack basis. Merchandise sales rose 23.6% Y/Y to $259.5 million,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Economyfroggyweb.com

Kraft Heinz beats estimates on sustained demand for snacks, packaged meals

(Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co beat market estimates for quarterly net sales and profit on Wednesday, as demand for snacks and packaged meals remained strong even as people started venturing out following the easing of coronavirus restrictions. Packaged food makers were among the major beneficiaries of the pandemic-induced curbs in 2020...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Maximus posted sales of $901.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Artisan Partners (APAM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, AUM Up

APAM - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings came in at $1.28 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. The bottom line soared 80% from the year-ago quarter figure. Results were supported by rise in revenues and higher assets under management (AUM). However, increase in expenses was an...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Prudential (PRU) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

PRU - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 operating net income of $3.79 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.7%. Moreover, the bottom line increased two-fold year over year owing to higher contributions from U.S. Businesses and International Businesses. Prudential Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Prudential Financial, Inc....

