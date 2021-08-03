THE ELLAMENO BEAT RELEASE “JUMP THE GUN” OUT NOW

Attention all Papa Roach and Fever 333 fans: you’re not going to want to swerve past this (see what we did there?). Papa Roach collaborated with Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333 and rapper Sueco on a track titled “Swerve”. Frontman Jacoby Shaddix commented on the song, stating, “This track came at the very end of the writing process for our upcoming album and truly feels like the culmination of years of experimenting with our sound coming back to a new version of Papa Roach. Filming this music video with Jason and Sueco was one of the most fun experiences we’ve had and I am so excited to share it with the world.”