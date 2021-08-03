Cancel
THE ELLAMENO BEAT RELEASE "JUMP THE GUN" OUT NOW

By Article Contributed by Clairvoyant PR
gratefulweb.com
 4 days ago

The Ellameno Beat, manned and armed by frontman Reggie Froom, released "Jump The Gun" on July 30th, 2021 across streaming services. The genre-warping track releases with an accompanying music video, both of which were created entirely in Froom's home studio. An artist of multiple mediums and an avid music lover, Froom's found inspiration in psychedelic rock, roots reggae, and funk, creating an output that is a personal blend all his own.

gratefulweb.com

