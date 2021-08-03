Cancel
Charlotte, NC

RUNAWAY GIN ANNOUNCES 2021 FALL TOUR

By Article Contributed by Knight Music
gratefulweb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Runaway Gin, a nationally acclaimed Phish tribute band announced a fifteen-date fall tour. Known as the world’s most active Phish tribute act, the group will make stops at various venues along the east coast before trekking out west. Additional highlights include a hometown tour opener at the Charleston Pour House, a visit to Resonance Music and Arts Festival, and a Trey Anastasio Band after-party in Charlotte, NC. The 11/6 show in Asheville will see Gin take the stage as Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band, performing the entire show as a tribute to JGB. Tour closes with a trio of shows in Colorado – 12/17 at Cervantes Other Side in Denver and 12/18-19 at Old Town Pub in Steamboat, CO.

