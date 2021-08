PFE PFIZER INC. 42.87 -0.19 -0.44%. "The second quarter was remarkable in a number of ways," Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said in a statement. "Most visibly, the speed and efficiency of our efforts with BioNTech to help vaccinate the world against COVID-19 have been unprecedented, with now more than a billion doses of BNT162b2 having been delivered globally. In addition, we are equally proud of the second-quarter performance of our business excluding BNT162b2, which posted 10% operation revenue growth."