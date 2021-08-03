Cancel
NBA

Durant scores 29, US reaches Olympic semis, tops Spain 95-81

By Associated Press
WKYT 27
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAITAMA, Japan (AP) - Back and forth they went, the reigning Olympic champions from the U.S. on one side, the reigning Basketball World Cup champions from Spain on the other. The difference: The Americans had Kevin Durant. He scored 29 points to keep his quest for a third Olympic title alive, and the Americans are headed to the medal round after ousting Spain 95-81 on Tuesday in a men’s quarterfinal matchup at the Tokyo Games.

