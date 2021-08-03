Durant scores 29, US reaches Olympic semis, tops Spain 95-81

It is 1:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight time, which means there is no daylight at the moment in the U.S. mainland, but there is where Kevin Durant now stands because that place is a basketball court more than a dozen time zones away, in Tokyo. At 32 years old, he has earned a quarter of a billion dollars in his career as an NBA player, and that’s not to mention millions in endorsements gained since leaving the Texas Longhorns in 2007, but he is playing for free in a game his team now leads by 28 points. And it’s not even halftime.