Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rookie Harris’ task: Improve Steelers’ NFL-worst run game

By DAN SCIFO
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTwpx_0bGn5cN900
1 of 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris enjoys a challenge.

In his rookie season, Harris, the team’s 2021 first-round pick, will be tasked with playing behind a revamped offensive line, while also helping to improve a rushing attack that ranked last in the NFL last season.

“My job is to do everything I can to create better situations so we can be in better down and distances for the team,” Harris said. “It’s my job to create something when there’s nothing there. It’s my job to hit the holes when there’s something there. My job is to do what I can every run to help out the team.”

Harris will get his first opportunity during Thursday’s Hall of Fame game against Dallas. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said the rookie will play in all four preseason games.

“He needs the process of game preparation and then ultimately play,” Tomlin said. “I’m excited about watching him do that for the first time. I think he’s going to learn and grow from that, aside from actual play in the game.”

The ground game was an offseason focal point for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh rushed for more than 100 yards in each of its first five games of 2020, but topped the century mark just once during its final 12 games. The Steelers rushed for fewer than 52 yards seven times during that span, as Pittsburgh stumbled down the stretch with losses in five of its final six games, including a 48-37 blowout against Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs.

Pittsburgh’s inability to run the ball allowed defenses to figure out a predictable short passing attack. The Steelers selected Harris with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 draft to aid quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and a passing game that ranked seventh in the AFC and 15th in the NFL.

“He loves football,” offensive coordinator Matt Canada said of Harris. “He’s as advertised as far as his work ethic. Obviously, expectations are what they are, but the way he works, the way he prepares, he’s going to do everything he can to be ready to play, and that’s a huge compliment to him and the way he’s going after it.”

Tomlin has enjoyed the rookie’s competitive nature, particularly during backs-on-backers, a one-on-one drill in which a running back attempts to block a blitzing linebacker. Harris clashed with Marcus Allen and starting linebacker Alex Highsmith. The rookie also shared a chest bump with Roethlisberger after a memorable repetition with linebacker Robert Spillane.

“Najee likes competition, and he doesn’t run away from it, he runs to it,” Tomlin said. “He has a long way to go from a growth standpoint in terms of techniques, but I like his appetite for competition.”

Harris finished his college career No. 1 in Alabama history with 3,843 rushing yards and 57 total touchdowns. Harris, who caught 43 passes for 425 yards as a senior, has also lined up out wide during training camp practices in Pittsburgh.

“You best believe, if I’m out (wide), I’m out there running routes,” Harris said. “I’m not a decoy. I’m live, for sure.”

Harris has also flashed his skills on the ground, whether it’s a quick burst through the seam or the ability to gain tough yardage. During one particular training camp run, Harris looked like he was stopped in the backfield, but he made veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward miss.

“The thing I love about Najee, even in college, is that he was able to fight for extra yards even though his offensive line missed a block or two,” Heyward said. “He made me miss and got five yards. I hate it now, but I’ll like it during the season.”

Harris said that’s just part of his job.

“This is the NFL, and not every run is going to be blocked perfectly,” Harris said. “I try to create as much as I can when the play isn’t blocked. My job is to make the most out of every run.”

NOTES: Tomlin said some veterans won’t play against Dallas, including Roethlisberger, Heyward and CB Joe Haden. ... Tomlin said Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback on Thursday, Dwayne Haskins will finish the first half, and Josh Dobbs with close out the game. ... TE Pat Freiermuth, the team’s second-round pick, left Tuesday’s practice with a shoulder injury.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

521K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Hall Of Fame#Afc#Cb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers Starting Center for Hall of Fame Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting center - for now. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media following the Steelers' opening day of training camp and named rookie Kendrick Green as the starting center for the Hall of Fame game. The game will open Pittsburgh's preseason against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFLESPN

'Workaholic' Najee Harris quickly endearing himself to Steelers, fans

PITTSBURGH -- Running to his left, Najee Harris took the handoff from Ben Roethlisberger on the second play of the Pittsburgh Steelers' team run period Saturday afternoon. Almost instantly, he met a swarm of defenders, including Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. Harris, though, didn’t stop. Almost like a magic...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

4 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following the Steelers first practice in pads

The Pittsburgh Steelers assembled together at Heinz Field for the first time in pads of 2021 Training Camp on Wednesday. Since the Steelers were back on the field, we were also given the typical media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. Therefore, it’s time to look at the players mentioned by Coach Tomlin during his media time. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

7 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin at Tuesday’s press conference

Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers held practice at Heinz Field p on Monday, it was before the pads went on when head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media in what will become his typical Tuesday press conference. Therefore, it’s time to look at the players mentioned by Coach Tomlin during his media time. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.
NFLwpxz1041fm.com

TOMLIN FOCUSED ON GAME PREP

Tackle Zach Banner put on the pads and saw some action for the Steelers at training camp yesterday. Banner went down with a torn ACL in the first regular season game last season and has been working his way back slowly during camp. The Steelers are getting ready for Thursday...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reveals Preseason Plan For Najee Harris

Heading into the 2021 NFL preseason, most teams will sit their starting running backs to assure they’re healthy at the start of the year. But according to head coach Mike Tomlin, that won’t be the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a recent training camp press conference, Tomlin indicated that...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Najee Harris opens training camp as starter for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their third practice of training camp and released their first depth chart of 2021 on Saturday. Included on the top line of the Pittsburgh projections was one rookie – running back Najee Harris. After Friday’s practice, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked about how the running...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Mike Tomlin gives insight on who will, and won’t, be playing vs. the Cowboys Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to play their first preseason game of 2021 against the Dallas Cowboys in the annual Hall of Fame game. The game, which will be held in Canton, OH, will be one of four preseason games for the Steelers and Cowboys, but don’t expect to see many big name players suiting up for the black and gold.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers' Mason Rudolph named starter for HOF Game; Najee Harris will play in all four preseason games

Ben Roethlisberger, Cameron Heyward and Joe Haden will be among the Steelers' veterans who won't be on the field when the Steelers face the Cowboys in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. With Roethlisberger out, the Steelers will open the game with Mason Rudolph under center. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin also announced on Tuesday that rookie running back Najee Harris will not only play on Thursday, he will participate in each of the Steelers' four preseason games.
NFLSteelers Depot

Mike Tomlin Reveals Terrell Edmunds Had Offseason Surgery

It’s not incredibly noteworthy now but a piece of information to file away for housekeeping purposes. After being limited at points during training camp, Mike Tomlin revealed Terrell Edmunds underwent offseason surgery, leading to the team being careful with him this spring. On Monday, Tomlin was asked why there were...
NFLUSA Today

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on similarities between Minkah Fitzpatrick, Troy Polamalu

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin kept it short and sweet when recently asked the similarities between Minkah Fitzpatrick and Troy Polamalu. “I don’t want to put that on Minkah. I’m not even starting that discussion,” Tomlin said in a press conference last week. “Minkah’s a really good emerging player. His...
NFLPopculture

TJ Watt Engaged to Sister-in-Law Kealia Ohai's Former Teammate Dani Rhodes

TJ Watt is going to be a married man. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker went to Instagram to reveal that he is engaged to Dani Rhodes. Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. Her former teammate is Watt's sister-in-law Kealia Ohai, who is married to JJ Watt.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...

Comments / 0

Community Policy