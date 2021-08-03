Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Multimodal AI solution eases smart voice design in embedded vision systems

By Gina Roos
electronicproducts.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenesas Electronics Corp. and Syntiant Corp. have jointly developed a voice-controlled multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) solution that enables low-power contactless operation for image processing in vision AI-based IoT and edge systems. Applications for the multimodal AI solution include self-checkout machines, security cameras, video conference systems, and smart appliances such as robotic cleaning devices.

www.electronicproducts.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Appliances#Design#Voice Recognition#Ai#Renesas Electronics Corp#Syntiant Corp#Mpu#Ai#Ndp120#The Syntiant Core 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
SoftwareForbes

Four Ways Quantum Computing Could Change The World

Founder and CEO of PQShield, a British cybersecurity startup specializing in quantum-secure solutions. Organizations and governments around the world are pouring billions of dollars into quantum research and development, with the likes of Google, Microsoft and Intel racing to reach quantum supremacy. The stakes are high, and with so many...
Computerworld

eBook: Realize Your Vision for Modern Edge Solutions

Dispersed IT environments, complex requirements, end-of-support technologies, and lack of visibility challenge an organization’s ability to remain ahead. This ebook highlights the modern methodologies and technologies it takes to support a reliable, cost-effective, secure network architecture.
SoftwareNetwork World

Benchmarks Influence AI Server Design

Processor manufacturers are racing to entrench themselves in the growing AI market. As a result, a slew of computing products have been introduced or reinvented to serve AI use cases. But as these devices make their way to deployment in real-world systems, the datasheet performance specifications become essentially meaningless. Discover...
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

100-Qubit Quantum Computing System Unveiled

Atom Computing, a quantum computing startup, has announced a quantum computing system with unparalleled capabilities. The company's first-generation Phoenix system can pack as many as 100 qubits that are said to be 'exceptionally' stable with long coherence times, thus providing extreme performance potential. Separately, the company announced that it had secured over $15 million in Series A funding and hired a new CEO.
Electronicsarxiv.org

SmartHand: Towards Embedded Smart Hands for Prosthetic and Robotic Applications

The sophisticated sense of touch of the human hand significantly contributes to our ability to safely, efficiently, and dexterously manipulate arbitrary objects in our environment. Robotic and prosthetic devices lack refined, tactile feedback from their end-effectors, leading to counterintuitive and complex control strategies. To address this lack, tactile sensors have been designed and developed, but they often offer an insufficient spatial and temporal resolution. This paper focuses on overcoming these issues by designing a smart embedded system, called SmartHand, enabling the acquisition and real-time processing of high-resolution tactile information from a hand-shaped multi-sensor array for prosthetic and robotic applications. We acquire a new tactile dataset consisting of 340,000 frames while interacting with 16 everyday objects and the empty hand, i.e., a total of 17 classes. The design of the embedded system minimizes response latency in classification, by deploying a small yet accurate convolutional neural network on a high-performance ARM Cortex-M7 microcontroller. Compared to related work, our model requires one order of magnitude less memory and 15.6x fewer computations while achieving similar inter-session accuracy and up to 98.86% and 99.83% top-1 and top-3 cross-validation accuracy, respectively. Experimental results show a total power consumption of 505mW and a latency of only 100ms.
Engineeringhackaday.com

Tardygrade Walker Is A Lesson In 3D Printed Design

The ability to quickly create complex parts with 3D printers has created a platform to show off mechanical design skills. This is true in the case of [Dejan Ristic]’s capable little Tardygrade walking robot, which uses only two servos and a bunch of clever 3D printed parts. The robot’s chassis...
Technologyaithority.com

Shield AI Acquires Heron Systems

The Acquisition Enhances Shield AI’s Industry Leading Reinforcement Learning And AI Engineering Capabilities. Shield AI, a fast-growing technology company that is applying self-driving car technologies to military aircraft, announced that it has acquired Heron Systems Inc., a software company known for decisively defeating an experienced Air Force F-16 pilot 5-0, and five other AI-pilots, during the DARPA AlphaDogfight trials.
Aerospace & DefenseComputer Weekly

Fujitsu uses quantum-inspired algorithm to tackle space waste

The University of Glasgow has worked with Fujitsu and satellite service and sustainability firm Astroscale on a quantum-inspired project to remove space debris. The project, carried out as part of the UK Space Agency grant, Advancing research into space surveillance and tracking, was developed over six months. It makes use of Artificial Neural Network (ANN)-based rapid trajectory design algorithms, developed by the University of Glasgow, alongside Fujitsu’s Digital Annealer and Quantum Inspired Optimisation Services to solve some of the main optimisation problems associated with ADR (Active Debris Removal) mission planning design.
Softwareaithority.com

Announcing IBM z/OS V2.5, Next-Gen Operating System Designed For Hybrid Cloud And AI

V2.5 Brings AI Capabilities to IBM Z, Strengthens Security, Introduces New Capabilities for Application Modernization. IBM announced IBM z/OS V2.5, the next-generation operating system (OS) for IBM Z, designed to accelerate client adoption of hybrid cloud and AI and drive application modernization projects. According to an IBM Institute for Business...
Softwareaithority.com

Plainsight Delivers Enterprise Vision AI on Google Cloud Marketplace

Plainsight, the leader in proven vision AI, announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing Google Cloud customers with easy deployment of its end-to-end vision AI platform. By integrating Plainsight into their private networks, enterprises worldwide can now leverage one intuitive platform for centralized control of streamlined vision AI model creation and training with optimized visual data handling for diverse enterprise solutions.
Computerstheiet.org

New chip design exponentially boosts data rate for processors

A doctoral student at Texas A&M University has designed a chip that could greatly accelerate the current data rate for processors by bridging the gap between electronics and optics. According to the United Nations' telecommunications agency, 93 per cent of the global population has access to a mobile-broadband network of...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Smartphone screens could be powerful sensors without modifications

The touchscreen technology used in billions of smartphones and tablets could also be used as a powerful sensor, without the need for any modifications. Researchers from the University of Cambridge have demonstrated how a typical touchscreen could be used to identify common ionic contaminants in soil or drinking water by dropping liquid samples on the screen, the first time this has been achieved.
Visual Arttowardsdatascience.com

Machine-made art using Generative Adversarial Networks

Much of the research effort made by the machine learning community in the past few years is, in my opinion, too narrowly focused. Researchers take known sample datasets, spend years training models on these datasets, and publish their papers with marginal improvements to the state-of-the-art benchmarks made in every project. For those readers coming from the machine-learning community, think of how often you’ve seen mentions of CIFAR, MNIST, LibriVox, ImageNet, IMDB Reviews, or the Wikipedia corpus; These datasets are used all too often. We don’t see enough research being made on original data.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Mindtech Raises $3.25m to Accelerate Growth of Synthetic Data Training Platform for AI Vision Systems

SHEFFIELD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2021-- Mindtech Global, developer of the world’s leading end-to-end synthetic data creation platform for training AI vision systems - today announced closing a $3.25 million funding round. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005123/en/. Mindtech’s Chameleon platform: 3D simulation of a lost...
Softwareaithority.com

Shutterstock.AI Launches Data On AWS Data Exchange To Advance Computer Vision Solutions

Shutterstock.AI to launch data products that enable AWS customers to train machine learning models for ecommerce, autonomous vehicles, and more. Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, announced the availability of its data (images, 3D, video and associated metadata) on AWS Data Exchange, a service that makes it easy to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud. The announcement follows the launch of Shutterstock.AI, a newly formed subsidiary with insights and data at the heart of its mission.
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

STMicroelectronics SoCs Ease Connected-sensor Design

STMicroelectronics' WiSE Studio is accelerating the design of smart, connected devices that leverage the latest Bluetooth technology. STMicroelectronics’ WiSE Studio, a free-of-charge Integrated Development Environment (IDE) dedicated to the BlueNRG system-on-chip (SoC) product family, is accelerating the design of smart, connected devices that leverage the latest Bluetooth technology. Featuring a...
MathematicsPhys.org

Accelerating geometry optimization in molecular simulation

Machine learning, a data analysis method used to automate analytical model building, has reshaped the way scientists and engineers conduct research. A branch of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science, the method relies on a large number of algorithms and broad datasets to identify patterns and make important research decisions.
Softwareaithority.com

Remark AI Finishes In Top 5 In Recent NIST Computer Vision Test

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, announced that the latest software from its Remark AI business achieved a top-five ranking in a recent computer-vision test (the Face Recognition Vendor Test, or “FRVT”) conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”). Specifically, 198 systems were tested in the FRVT for their ability to verify that a person is wearing a face mask.
Coding & ProgrammingInfoworld

Design for responsible AI with Microsoft’s HAX

Machine learning (ML) is everywhere now. It may not be the flexible, general artificial intelligence promised by science fiction stories, but it’s a powerful alternative to rules engines and brute force image and voice recognition systems. But one big problem remains: Modern AI is composed of black-box systems that are only as good as their training data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy