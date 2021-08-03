Cancel
Louisville, KY

Louisville woman marks 25 years collecting backpacks for kids in need

By Lauren Adams
WLKY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than two decades, Sheila Laemmle has collected school supplies and backpacks to donate to children. This year, she'll donate 100 backpacks. Her living room floor, her couches and tables are all covered with school supplies and backpacks. Laemmle, who was born in Boston but has called Louisville home for decades, has collected the supplies and backpacks for those in need for 25 years.

