Debuts At Hatheway Cultural Center: East Alton Native/Nashville Artist Tommy Karlas To Release His Own 'Put It In Drive' Album With Powerful Songs

STAUNTON - The First Lady of Illinois had recently heard about the Macoupin Art Collective (the MAC) and visited the studio to see and learn more about the wide variety of classes offered to kids and adults. Marcella Cloud and Trinity Bray-Jett spent the hour showing Ms. Pritzker the different areas of workspace and teaching space, and explaining how the MAC is reaching out to artists and crafters, novices and professionals, in order to encourage different visual arts as a means of self expression Continue Reading