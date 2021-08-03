Debuts At Hatheway Cultural Center: East Alton Native/Nashville Artist Tommy Karlas To Release His Own 'Put It In Drive' Album With Powerful Songs
NASHVILLE, TENN. - After two decades of writing songs professionally for some of the biggest names in country music in Nashville, East Alton native Tommy Karlas is releasing his first album called "Put It In Drive," on October 16, 2021. The other good news is he will do the album release show at Lewis and Clark Community College's Hatheway Hall in Godfrey with a performance that evening. Karlas has written songs for big-name artists Montgomery and Gentry, Tricia Yearwood, Blake
