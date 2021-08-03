Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Alton, IL

Debuts At Hatheway Cultural Center: East Alton Native/Nashville Artist Tommy Karlas To Release His Own 'Put It In Drive' Album With Powerful Songs

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NASHVILLE, TENN. - After two decades of writing songs professionally for some of the biggest names in country music in Nashville, East Alton native Tommy Karlas is releasing his first album called “Put It In Drive,” on October 16, 2021. The other good news is he will do the album release show at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Hatheway Hall in Godfrey with a performance that evening. Karlas has written songs for big-name artists Montgomery and Gentry, Tricia Yearwood, Blake Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Godfrey, IL
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Nashville, IL
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Alton, IL
City
East Alton, IL
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Show Me Series' Golden Ticket Qualifier Returns To St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ Golden Ticket qualifier for the World Food Championships’ Show Me Series returns Tuesday, August 24 th at Boathouse at Forest Park. Local chefs will compete in the burger or bacon category, displaying their culinary skills to for a chance to advance to the 2021 World Food Championships. The Show Me Series’ Burger and Bacon Blitz will feature five talented cooks featuring, Adam Pritchett (Hi Pointe Drive-In), Jack Mac Murray (Old Hickory Golf Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Final Call For Reservations For YWCA 30th Annual Women Of Distinction Celebration

ALTON – YWCA Southwestern Illinois (dba YWCA of Alton) 30th Women of Distinction Celebration will be held on Thursday evening, August 26, 2021 at Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, IL 62024. The deadline for reservations is Friday, August 13, 2021. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m., with the event starting promptly at 6 p.m. The community is encouraged to attend the event and meet 2020 and 2021 Women of Distinction Honorees and the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

The 1st Annual EDUrain Rock Your Alma Mater Bar Crawl

ST. LOUIS - On Saturday, August 14, 2021, EDUrain is hosting a bar crawl, "Rock Your Alma Mater Bar Crawl ''. There will be 6 bars in the Grove: Just John’s, Rehab, Sanctuaria, Handlebar, Taha’s Twisted Tiki, and Tropical Liqueurs. This college themed event encourages people to wear hats and/or shirts from their former college or high school as we raise money for the future generations of our Alma Maters while having a good time. Ticket sales include bar passport for drink specials Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Urban Native Habitat Installation Is Topic Of August Neighbor Nights

EAST ALTON – August’s Neighbor Nights event at Lewis and Clark Community College’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center will not only feature a presentation on urban native habitat installations, but an open house and tours of the facility will also be available. NGRREC Terrestrial Ecologist Lyle Guyon will discuss methods for installing a native habitat in an urban setting, including some techniques for overcoming obstacles often found in more developed areas. Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Municipal Band - Final Concert Of The Season

ALTON – Conductor David Drillinger will return to the podium for the final week of the 131st season closing his 34th year with the Alton Municipal Band. Concerts in the Park are scheduled for Thursday, August 5th at 8pm at Riverview Park and Sunday, August 8th at 7pm at Haskell Park near the Lucy Playhouse in Alton, Illinois. WEEK 9 themed SO LONG, FAREWELL will feature the wonderfully talented vocalist Robyn Brandon, now in her 18th season performing with the Alton Municipal Band. Robyn Continue Reading
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Cool Off With Epic Ice Cream Week Aug. 9 - 13

ALTON - Cool off during the dog days of summer during the Great Rivers & Routes Epic Ice Cream Week Aug. 9 – 13. Eighteen locally owned and operated ice cream shops from LItchfield to Collinsville, Carrollton to Granite City and all points in between are showcasing their best and coolest treats during this five day ice cream focused event. Sample a wide variety of cool treats available throughout the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois including a peach glacier featuring Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Making All Of Life's Special Occasions Sweeter With Lizzie Bob’s Bakery

EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is proud to introduce Elizabeth Toepher’s Lizzie Bob’s Bakery, located in Fairview Heights. Toepher has worked with the SBDC and Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May since 2016 to help maintain and expand her business. Toepher started baking at age 12, drawing inspiration from her Aunt Marilyn, who owned The Pie Pantry in Belleville from the 1970’s t Continue Reading
Mississippi StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Call For Proposals For 15th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival Artist Grants

ALTON - The Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project and Alton Main Street are calling for proposals for artist grants for the 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival. The festival, which will be held from 12:00 to 10:00 PM on Saturday, September 18, brings together thousands of community members in celebration of the Mississippi River through art, music, and conservation. Local artists are invited to submit proposals via this form by August 27 to fill the festival grounds with Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

The First Lady Of Illinois Visits The MAC School Of Arts And Crafts In Staunton

STAUNTON - The First Lady of Illinois had recently heard about the Macoupin Art Collective (the MAC) and visited the studio to see and learn more about the wide variety of classes offered to kids and adults. Marcella Cloud and Trinity Bray-Jett spent the hour showing Ms. Pritzker the different areas of workspace and teaching space, and explaining how the MAC is reaching out to artists and crafters, novices and professionals, in order to encourage different visual arts as a means of self expression Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Busey Bank Returns As Title Sponsor of the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival

EDWARDSVILLE - Committed to supporting the communities it serves, Busey Bank says it is proud to partner with the Edwardsville Rotary Club as the title sponsor of the Rotary Criterium Festival in 2021. This year’s festival will be held from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, in Downtown Edwardsville. The Busey Bank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium is a series of high-speed professional and amateur bicycle races complemented by a running event, free kid’s races, a kid’s Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy