Bachelor Recorded A Short Concert For All You '90s Rock Fans Out There
Even though tours were cancelled and shows were put on hold, this past year has given us a ton of great new music. And today, you're gonna hear from a band that released its debut album back in May, and who I have been craving to see live. The band is called Bachelor, a collaboration between Melina Duterte of Jay Som and Ellen Kempner of Palehound. And if you're a fan of late 1980s and '90s indie alternative, you're in the right place.www.npr.org
Comments / 0