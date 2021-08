Wisconsin’s Department of Administration Secretary visited Manitowoc Thursday and met with Mayor Justin Nickels. Secretary Joel Brennan spoke with Seehafer News about his stop in the lakeshore area, and explained that he is here “to talk to the Mayor and the people in the travel and tourism industry to kind of get a sense of the recovery here from Covid-19, where things are going and what the state can do to be a good partner with local units of government.”