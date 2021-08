Like so many of you, I have been watching the Olympics as much as possible over these past two weeks. Not having cable makes it a bit tricky, but I’ve been able to catch a moment here or there while waiting tables as the entire room stops eating. In unison, every table turns to the television over the bar with bated breath, watching this moment in sport demonstrate the greatness of the human possibilities. No matter our age, our gender, our home state — we all stop to watch and appreciate the hard work required of these young athletes to live their dream.