The Most Feel-Good Back to School Collection You’ll Find in Dallas

The Dondolo x Back to Rise School collection features bubbles, dresses, bows, and blouses for fashionable littles and feel-good purchases. Since 2018, Dondolo has lent its charming, ethically-made designs to Runway for Rise, an annual fashion show that supports the Ashford Rise School of Dallas, an organization providing specialized education to toddlers and preschoolers with learning disabilities. (It may be our city’s most fun fashion show.) This year, the relationship between the two Dallas names has extended to a charming — and just launched — charitable fashion collection.