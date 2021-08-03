Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

The Most Feel-Good Back to School Collection You’ll Find in Dallas

papercitymag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dondolo x Back to Rise School collection features bubbles, dresses, bows, and blouses for fashionable littles and feel-good purchases. Since 2018, Dondolo has lent its charming, ethically-made designs to Runway for Rise, an annual fashion show that supports the Ashford Rise School of Dallas, an organization providing specialized education to toddlers and preschoolers with learning disabilities. (It may be our city’s most fun fashion show.) This year, the relationship between the two Dallas names has extended to a charming — and just launched — charitable fashion collection.

www.papercitymag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Learning Disabilities#Dondolo#The Ashford Rise School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Apple to check iCloud photo uploads for child abuse images

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse. Detection of child abuse...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Democrats scramble to find a path forward on federal legislation on voting rights as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls new special session

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated the Republican push to pass new voting restrictions in the state, announcing on Thursday a second special session of the state legislature that could continue the bitter standoff with Democrats in the Texas House who broke quorum and fled to the nation's capital to prevent action on the bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy