2 men are Co-Firemen of Year in Allegany County

SCIO — Two men, Tom Slavin and Dave Pinney, were honored as Co-Firemen of the Year during the Allegany County Firemen’s Convention Meeting held last month. Slavin, of the Emerald Fire Department in Wellsville, was honored for his dedication. He has worked through the ranks of the fire department from second assistant captain in 1977 to captain in 1981. In 1992 he became the assistant chief and was chief in 1991 and 1992.