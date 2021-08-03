August Look Ahead
While it might feel like summer is winding down as many get ready to head back to school during August, temperatures stay mostly summer-like during the month. Let’s check out some of our averages for the month of August. Temperatures stay warm with an average high of 86 degrees. Morning temperatures are also fairly warm, with an average low of 66 degrees. Although it’s not our rainiest month, it is our second rainiest month with an average of 4.60 inches of rain. It’s just below the May average (our rainiest month) of 4.66 inches.www.3newsnow.com
