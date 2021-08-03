August Look Ahead

This article originally appeared on climate.gov and was written by Tom Di Liberto on August 3, 2021. As the calendar shifts to the dog days of summer, many of us are wondering whether the summer will end as it began. The August 2021 outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center looks to answer that. For some, especially those in the Southwest, the August outlook predicts a continued wet recovery after a year of dryness. For others, like those across the northern tier of the United States, the story of the August outlook is more hot and dry conditions.