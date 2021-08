In the wake of rising cases of the delta variant of COVID-19, Sutter Health announced Aug. 4 it will require its workforce to be vaccinated against the respiratory disease. The vaccination policy, which must be met by Sept. 30, applies to all employees, physicians, volunteers and vendors coming on-site to a Sutter facility or providing patient care elsewhere. All must be fully vaccinated and have documentation on file or have received an approved accommodation for a valid medical or religious exemption, according to the release.