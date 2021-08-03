Homemade Tomato Sauce
Based on Marcella Hazan’s famous recipe, this is a simple and rich homemade tomato sauce. I admit: I have an entire shelf in my pantry devoted to my favorite jarred tomato sauce. But when tomatoes are in season and I’ve got a little extra time, I love to make tomato sauce from scratch. It’s so delicious and always makes me question how I can ever eat that run-of-the-mill jarred stuff! My go-to recipe is based on cookbook author Marcella Hazan’s famously simple tomato butter sauce, although I’ve tweaked it over the years to make it my own. It is such a rich and flavorful sauce, it doesn’t even need Parmesan cheese when tossed with pasta.www.onceuponachef.com
