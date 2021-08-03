Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Wednesday

We're into August and there is still midweek Wednesday matinees with four games on the afternoon slate, beginning at 12:30 PM ET in Cincinnati. It's an odd schedule with no divisional combatants with playoff aspiration squaring off, though there are a pair of interleague affairs between hopeful World Series participants. First, the Oakland Athletics host the San Diego Padres in an early game then the slate finished with the Houston Astros visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers.