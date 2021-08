Fox News contributor Joe Concha sat down with "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, and torched CNN for not taking anchor Chris Cuomo off the air. The New York Attorney general found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser. The CNN star himself was also swept up in the AG's report, which revealed that he took part in drafting a response for the governor to the allegations against him on Feb. 28.