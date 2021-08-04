Cancel
Milledgeville, GA

Man accused in Milledgeville Huddle House homicide sentenced to 20 years on unrelated charges

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 1 day ago

Correction: A line in this story previously misidentified the location of the homicide. It has since been corrected.

A Milledgeville man, accused of shooting and killing a teenager at a Huddle House last year, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in an unrelated case.

Keandre Bolston, who's 21, is charged in the March 2020 fatal shooting on East Hancock Street.

Because of those charges, a superior court judge last week revoked Bolston's probation on some previous charges.

According to assistant district attorney Tony May, Bolston was charged in 2018 with two counts of theft by receiving stolen firearms, obstructing a police officer, and marijuana possession.

Bolston was granted first-offender status. That means if he completes probation without committing additional crimes, those original charges would be dropped from his record.

But if a first-offender is charged with new crimes -- like Bolston -- those old charges are reinstated and he could face the maximum sentence in those cases.

At a parole-revocation hearing last Friday, prosecutors described the evidence against him in the Huddle House murder.

The judge sentenced him to serve 20 years in state prison.

Meanwhile, May says the Huddle House charges are still pending and that Bolston could face life without parole if convicted.

Jamonte Solomon, age 17, died in the Huddle House shooting. Milledgeville police said they suspected the killing was gang-related.

