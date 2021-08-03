Flood Advisory issued for St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR WESTERN MERCER COUNTY At 1130 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened across western Mercer County,but runoff from 3 to 5 inches of rain that fell will likely continue to cause flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka Wenonah Camp Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Flipping Creek, Glade Branch, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR