Saint Charles Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for St. Charles by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 439 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Reserve, Laplace, Edgard, Garyville, Wallace, Killona and Montz. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Newport County, RIweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Block Island, Newport, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Block Island; Newport; Washington HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Glacier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Glacier and northwestern Toole Counties through 930 PM MDT At 847 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Sunburst, or 20 miles northeast of Cut Bank, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sunburst and Sweet Grass. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 385 and 397. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Citrus, Hernando by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Citrus; Hernando The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Citrus County in west central Florida Northwestern Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include North Weeki Wachee, Pine Island, Weeki Wachee Gardens, Sugarmill Woods, Chassahowitzka Refuge, Royal Highlands, Chassahowitzka and Glen Lakes. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
Environmentweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 19:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cuyama Valley HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Temperatures are expected to subside below advisory levels.
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR WESTERN MERCER COUNTY At 1130 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened across western Mercer County,but runoff from 3 to 5 inches of rain that fell will likely continue to cause flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka Wenonah Camp Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Flipping Creek, Glade Branch, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Blaine County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. Target Area: Blaine; Kingfisher; Major SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Major...northwestern Kingfisher and northeastern Blaine Counties Until 430 PM CDT AT 354 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Okeene, moving east at 20 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to one-half inch diameter Wind gusts to 40 MPH
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Dukes, Nantucket, Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Dukes; Nantucket; Southern Bristol HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Deuel County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deuel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DEUEL COUNTY At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Cochrane Rec Area, or 8 miles southeast of Clear Lake, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Cochrane Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Treasure Valley BLM, Western Twin Falls BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Treasure Valley BLM; Western Twin Falls BLM LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND EXPECTED ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN OREGON THROUGH THE AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH STRONG WIND ACROSS REMAINING AREAS OF EASTERN OREGON AND IDAHO INTO FRIDAY MORNING .Dry and windy conditions expected this afternoon across southeastern Oregon, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the remainder of eastern Oregon and into Idaho. The influencing trough is expected to continue thunderstorms through the overnight hours with gusty to breezy winds. Because of the continued critical conditions overnight, some areas have been extended. Improved conditions expected on Friday as the trough moves eastward. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR TREASURE VALLEY BLM AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 420 AND 424 * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms expected for the across the area through early Friday. Storms could produce abundant lightning, and strong and erratic winds. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms may produce outflow winds of 40 to 55 mph.
Environmentweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Harney County, Baker County and Malheur County. * WHEN...From 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ this evening to 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front, along with gusts from thunderstorms, will result in a period of strong winds tonight.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 500 PM EDT. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * From late Saturday night to early Wednesday afternoon. * At 4:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 58.2 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning to a crest of 59.4 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area.
Judith Basin County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Judith Basin; Meagher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Meagher and southwestern Judith Basin Counties through 615 PM MDT At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain is also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Meagher and southwestern Judith Basin Counties. This includes the following highways Highway 12 between mile markers 50 and 60. Highway 89 between mile markers 8 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Union Heavy showers will impact portions of northwestern Union, Columbia, eastern Hamilton and southeastern Echols Counties through 530 PM EDT At 452 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers over Columbia, or 8 miles northeast of Ichetucknee Spring, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Lake City, White Springs, Fargo, Columbia, Five Points, Watertown, Needmore, Lulu, Winfield and Suwannee Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Martinsburg, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Martinsburg, Berkeley, Falling Waters, Hedgesville and Tomahawk. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fergus; Judith Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin and west central Fergus Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Stanford, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glengarry and Danvers. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 71 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Judith Basin County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Judith Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin and west central Fergus Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Stanford, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glengarry and Danvers. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 71 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Chouteau County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chouteau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hill and northeastern Chouteau Counties through 845 PM MDT At 805 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles west of Big Sandy, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Big Sandy, Virgelle and Kenilworth. This includes Highway 87 between mile markers 59 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Big Bend Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette. * Through Friday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across the Southeast Florida Big Bend through this evening. Additional rainfall of around 2 to 4 inches is forecast. In particular, isolated higher amounts of 4 to 6 inches are possible. Heavy rainfall rates during a short period of time over already saturated ground will continue the threat of flash flooding.
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron and southwestern Willacy Counties through 415 PM CDT At 342 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dishman Elementary School, or near Harlingen, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Harlingen, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Rio Hondo, Sebastian, Primera, Combes, Harlingen Arts And Heritage Museum, Harlingen High School and Harlingen Public Library. This includes Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 24 and 43. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Glacier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Glacier County through 515 PM MDT At 426 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles northwest of Cut Bank, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Santa Rita. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

