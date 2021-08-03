This Norwegian Wood–Wrapped Tiny Home Was Built for Freedom
Norske Mikrohus’s latest design is clad in sustainable spruce—and it will take you anywhere you want to go. When David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, set to work on their most recent project, their goal was to provide an environmentally friendly alternative to the standard-size home. "We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions," David says. The result is Tind—a wood-wrapped house on wheels that measures 70 square feet and starts at $90K.www.dwell.com
