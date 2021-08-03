Cancel
Fredericksburg, PA

Eve Manbeck (1920-2021)

By Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home
lebtown.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEve Manbeck, 101, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was the wife of the late Senator Clarence F. Manbeck, who passed away in May 1990. Originally from Elizabeth, PA, she has lived in Lebanon County for the past 77 years. A homemaker, she was involved and supportive of her husband’s business and political career. Devoted to her family, she loved gardening, antiques, and was a world traveler. She loved her dog Sonny and her cat Nikki. For many years she hosted Fresh Air Children from New York City. She was a member of the Eastern Star and St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fredericksburg.

