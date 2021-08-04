Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Mt. Rose Interchange isn't the only roadway seeing construction this summer

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGk2M_0bGn0MGa00

The Mount Rose Interchange project is taking steps forward as other construction projects throughout Pennsylvania are well underway again amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

PennDOT has not provided a projected completion date for the Mt. Rose Interchange .A paving deadline is set for the project in November.

Statewide, meantime, 1,332 projects are underway or expected to start or go out for bid in 2021. Those projects carry a total value of $6.7 billion.

"There was a brief pause when things first shut down to reassess things, how some projects were going forward. But, we had many projects that continued through that (the pandemic)," said PennDOT spokesperson Michael Crochunis.

PennDOT projected$2.2 billion in construction lettings (or bids) in 2020 but it notes "due to COVID-19 revenue losses and necessary letting adjustments, we ended the year with $1.6 billion in lettings."

FInd more information here .

In 2021 PennDOT has completed the following work:

- 136 construction contracts for highway, bridge, and other improvement projects statewide through PennDOT's private-sector partners

- 239 bridges were repaired, replaced, or preserved by PennDOT or industry forces through June 2021

- 1,147 miles of roadway were improved by department or partner crews through June 2021 including  441 miles of paving.

Comments / 0

FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Interchange#Penndot#Penndot#Fox43#Jamiereports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
TrafficPosted by
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT Installs Centerline Rumble Strips On Iron Range Highway 169

They're irritating to many, but there's no second-guessing the safety benefits to rumble strips; in recent years, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has installed the strips (sometimes called "mumble strips") to a wide variety of area highways as part of their general improvement program. As part of the current road...
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Penn Township Roadway Construction - Improvement Project - Advisory

The following advisory is being provided by the Penn Township Department of Public Works. North Penryn Road, from Mountain Road to Oak Lane, will be closed to ALL through traffic, from August 9th through August 19th. The closing is for the completion of a large pipe replacement/installation project, just north of the Oak Lane intersection. There is a detour in place utilizing the following roadways; Mountain Road, Locust Grove Road, and Airy Hill Road.
Trafficbigrapidsnews.com

Filer Township road work begins this week

FILER TWP. — The Manistee County Road Commission announced that construction will begin on 2.31 miles of South County Line Road, Maple Road and Fox Farm Road from Quarterline Road to U.S. 31 in Filer Township. Resurfacing work will begin this week and the project is expected to be completed by Sept. 25.
Madison County, ALtheredstonerocket.com

Signs point to construction throughout summer

Summer is a busy construction season for Redstone Arsenal with projects like the road work to get ready for the FBI’s new Innovation Center and the resurfacing of the track near Patton Road. Specifically, the five areas of activity are: Martin and Mills Road, the turn lane; the Martin and...
Trafficboreal.org

Drainage improvements begins Monday on Pike Lake Road

From the Cook County Highway Department - August 2, 2021. Road maintenance begins on CR 45 (Pike Lake Rd) today, August 2nd, the Cook County Highway Department announced. Drainage improvements will be made primarily in the area near CSAH 7, on the eastern most portion of Pike Lake Rd. While...
Trafficthebestmix1055.com

NDOT provides roads update

Mick Jacobs of the Nebraska Department of Transportation has provided an update on the status of a roads project. Currently, County Road 18 between County Road “S” and “T” is closed. Local traffic has access from either side of this closure, but otherwise no traffic is allowed on this section.
TrafficGazette

135 truckloads of mud cleared from I-70; Glenwood Canyon closure continues

As monsoon moisture continues to pour rain throughout Colorado, one of the state's major routes remained closed Sunday after mudslide debris fell from a recent wildfire's burn scar days earlier. Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon was shut down Thursday as a safety closure by transportation officials following a flash flood...
TrafficFOX21News.com

‘Extreme damage’ keeps I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation said “extreme damage” is causing Interstate 70 to remain closed through Glenwood Canyon. Continued heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Saturday created more mudslides and debris on the road. CDOT operations and engineers said “damage to the viaduct structure unlike anything they had seen before.”
TrafficDetroit News

MDOT: Part of I-75 with sinkholes to remain closed through Wednesday

Northbound Interstate 75 will remain closed from Interstate 696 to 12 Mile Road until Wednesday afternoon as sinkhole repairs continue, the Michigan Department of Transportation said Sunday. The Interstate 75 northbound service from Lincoln to Gardenia avenues will also remain closed, with no clear reopening estimate from MDOT as of...
Trafficwhmi.com

Intermittent Closures For Road Work In Northfield Township

Intermittent closures are planned as part of road work scheduled next week in Northfield and Salem Townships. The Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin preventative maintenance fog seal projects on various roads starting Monday. In Northfield Township, work is planned on 8 Mile between the county line and US-23, on...
TrafficGaston Gazette

Nightly Lane Closure Set for Gaston County Road

Starting Sunday, N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will close one lane of a Gaston County highway for about four nights. Contractors will have one lane of U.S. 321 North closed at Park Road from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. The lane closure will allow crews to work on approach slab on the route. The lane is expected to reopen on Wednesday.
Trafficseattlebikeblog.com

Alert: Montlake Bridge east sidewalk closed Aug 2-6 + Weekend closures coming in the fall

The state is starting work on a significant Montlake Bridge repair project, which includes replacing all the metal roadway decking and maintaining the moving mechanism. This will lead to major closures for cars and buses. But because crews will keep the sidewalks open when the bridge deck is closed, there should only intermittent and limited closures for people walking and biking.
Trafficsouthernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Highway Department makes plea to truckers to stay off Route 161 Skillet Fork Bridge

Marion County Highway Department Engineer Mike McCormick is making a plea to truckers to stay off the Route 161 Extension Bridge over Skillet Fork. An emergency ten-ton weight limit was placed on the bridge last Friday when additional structural problems were found during paving repairs. If the heavy truck traffic continues, McCormick warns the bridge will have to be shut down to all traffic due to damage the heavy loads are causing. If that happens, it would be up to four years before the process of obtaining and building a new bridge through the Illinois Department of Transportation project could be completed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy