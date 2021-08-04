Mt. Rose Interchange isn't the only roadway seeing construction this summer

The Mount Rose Interchange project is taking steps forward as other construction projects throughout Pennsylvania are well underway again amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

PennDOT has not provided a projected completion date for the Mt. Rose Interchange .A paving deadline is set for the project in November.

Statewide, meantime, 1,332 projects are underway or expected to start or go out for bid in 2021. Those projects carry a total value of $6.7 billion.

"There was a brief pause when things first shut down to reassess things, how some projects were going forward. But, we had many projects that continued through that (the pandemic)," said PennDOT spokesperson Michael Crochunis.

PennDOT projected$2.2 billion in construction lettings (or bids) in 2020 but it notes "due to COVID-19 revenue losses and necessary letting adjustments, we ended the year with $1.6 billion in lettings."

FInd more information here .

In 2021 PennDOT has completed the following work:

- 136 construction contracts for highway, bridge, and other improvement projects statewide through PennDOT's private-sector partners

- 239 bridges were repaired, replaced, or preserved by PennDOT or industry forces through June 2021

- 1,147 miles of roadway were improved by department or partner crews through June 2021 including 441 miles of paving.