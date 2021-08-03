Cancel
Here Are All The Movies Playing Outside At The Lyric In August

By Maddie Warren
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Make the most of those 80 degree summer nights, yeah? The Lyric released their outdoor screening lineup for the rest of the summer. There are also a couple other outdoor (and free) events sprinkled in there as well. All outdoor movies are slated to start playing at 9 p.m. and,...

New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

