Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase on a Deep Ball, Plus Tee Higgins Makes One-Handed Catch

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has struggled for most of training camp, but Joe Burrow finally connected with Ja'Marr Chase deep downfield on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old quarterback threw a deep ball down the near sideline and Chase was able to hold off Chidobe Awuzie to make the catch.

Watch that highlight, plus a great one-handed catch from Tee Higgins and more below.

