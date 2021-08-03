Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces Event to Provide Addiction and Health Education

krwg.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Cruces Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare and Opioid Overdose Outreach programs will host a free, community-wide Opioid Outreach event on Friday. The Opioid Outreach event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at 2407 W. Picacho Ave. The event is free and open to the public to learn about the resources available for individuals who struggle with addiction or a substance use disorder.

