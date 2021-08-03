Local officials say hands tied by Senate bill restricting COVID response

Norman Mayor Breea Clark speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the NOUN Hotel, Thursday, April 22, 2021. ( Kyle Phillips / The Transcript) Kyle Phillips

With school about to begin and COVID cases rising to dangerous levels once again, Norman leaders and health experts are saying that their hands are tied when it comes to protecting students and Norman residents.

Democrats in the state Legislature are urging Gov. Kevin Stitt to call a special session to repeal SB 658, a bill that prevents schools from implementing mask mandates and also prevents public schools and colleges from requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

But as the school year approaches, local leaders said all they can do is sit and hope an outbreak doesn’t occur.

“As a university city, it impacts us twice as hard as it does other communities, because we have thousands of young people returning to our city and we can’t require masks on the University of Oklahoma campus,” said Norman Mayor Breea Clark. “We also can’t require masks for our unvaccinated children who can’t get vaccinated because of age, which if you look at the ages that’s basically all of elementary school.”

Bill co-author state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics, recommends everyone in K-12 schools wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. At the moment, only children age 12 and up are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said states banning school mask mandates represent a “bad health policy.”

For a community such as Norman’s where the vast majority of it is university-centered, if Clark said that if she were to implement a city-wide mask mandate it wouldn’t have a great effect because OU couldn’t implement one.

“We can’t require masks on campus and I think the reason for the great success of Norman’s mask mandate was it had those three major players working together, the city, the university and our public schools,” Clark said.

Clark said that she finds it ironic that Stitt was constantly talking about local control all throughout the pandemic last year, but now has restricted the control local municipalities and school districts actually have.

“It’s completely counter to what he’s been saying since the beginning,” Clark said. “I was surprised he signed it honestly. The governor and I don’t agree on everything, but we did agree on local control in terms of the pandemic. And now he’s taking it away in our areas of learning, where he was such a big proponent of in-school learning, as we all are, and this only makes it harder to successfully and safely accomplish that for this upcoming school year.”

Norman Public Schools said their reasoning for not requiring masks this upcoming school year is because of SB 658.

Health experts across the country agree that students wearing masks in schools is the most effective and efficient way to ensure in-person learning can continue throughout the entire year.

“You’re going to bring a bunch of students together in a classroom where the majority probably are going to be unvaccinated if you look at Oklahoma data in that age group,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s chief COVID officer. “So the majority will be unvaccinated, we have a highly contagious virus that spreads very easily from person to person and now there will be some that typically won’t be in masks.”

Bratzler said he fully agrees with the CDC’s recommendation of all students masking in schools regardless of vaccination status and says he believes the governor should follow the guidance.

A provision of SB 658 allows for mask mandates to be implemented if the governor calls for a state health emergency, something Bratzler said he believes the state is heading toward.

“I think we’re getting very close, because as of today we’re at 1,657 new cases a day on average,” he said. “On Nov. 6 of last year, we were at 1,465 before we had those huge peaks that occurred. We haven’t even opened school again yet, at least last year school had been in session for a couple of months. So, we’re starting at a very high baseline to reopen schools; that really concerns me.”

Some leaders said they believe that this bill could lead to numbers the state saw over the winter and many more infections and hospitalizations

“I think the worst case scenario is that you have a lot of students and teachers who are going to be infected with this highly contagious and dangerous virus,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.

In a statement Stitt’s office said that Oklahoma State Department of Health is comfortable in their ability to implement their surge plan without an emergency declaration.

“Based on our state’s current data there is no need to declare a state of emergency in Oklahoma,” Stitt said in a statement. “We have an effective vaccine that is free and widely available to all eligible Oklahomans and we are well-prepared to manage COVID without a state of emergency.”

Virgin said that while Norman residents have elected people to make these decisions, the school board, she said the people at the Capitol have tied the hands of those who should be making the decisions.

“What I’m particularly concerned about are those kids who are not old enough to get vaccinated yet,” she said. “… There are parents who are trying to decide what they’re going to do when in reality they have elected people to set these policies, but the Republicans at 23rd and Lincoln have taken that power away from the folks who should be making this decision.”