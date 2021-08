Bovada, the industry leader for sports betting degenerates near and far, recently came out with their opening odds for which NFL head coach will be fired/resign first in 2021. Checking in with the fourth-highest odds at +1,000 is none other than Mike Zimmer. Only Matt Nagy (+700), Zac Taylor (+800), and Vic Fangio (+900) had higher odds than the eighth-year head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden joined Zimmer with his odds placed at +1,000 to be the first head coach who receives his walking papers.