Catching gives Flying Squirrels' Bryan Torres 'game control,' but he plays everywhere
Bryan Torres trotted onto the field at The Diamond on Tuesday afternoon for a pregame defensive session conducted almost daily by the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Second base, third base, or first base for ground balls? Put on the catcher’s gear and block balls? Head to the outfield and shag fly balls? Torres was in Tuesday night’s lineup as Richmond’s second baseman, so that’s where he went for defensive practice.richmond.com
Comments / 0