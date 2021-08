Opening Statement: Hope everyone enjoyed the day off somewhat. Players are a little bit refreshed and getting back to work. The progress this week will be shells today as we get back into the acclimation period. We'll be in pads for tomorrow and Wednesday. We'll ramp up the team a little bit more. The emphasis still remains on getting our football conditioning right away, improving on fundamentals and then we're going to keep advancing with the install and the situations that come up. Today will be more focused on early downs, just a little bit of goal line walkthrough and then get a review on the red area almost on a daily basis, so we'll have that today.