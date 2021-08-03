SPC Vocational Nursing Program pinning ceremony to include 5 local grads

Five local nursing students are set to receive their Vocational Nursing Program pins from South Plains College Plainview Center on Thursday. Edna Yvette Gonzalez, Yvette Mireles and Jacqueline Villa, all of Plainview; Meagan Rumbaugh of Hale Center; and Aaron Gonzales of Lockney are all set to be recognized at the campus (1920 W. 24th Street) at 3 p.m. Thursday. Awards will also be presented for highest score on the Comprehensive-PN Predictor and the Florence Nightingale Award.