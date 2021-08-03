The Oregon Arts Commission and Oregon State University are Commissioning Public Art for New Arts & Education Complex
Oregon State University’s (OSU) new Arts & Education Complex in Corvallis, Oregon, will bring together music, theatre, digital communications, and the visual arts to create a campus centerpiece and gateway for culture and creativity. The facility’s design eschews traditional front-of-house and back-of-house separations in favor of weaving performance and learning spaces throughout the building, which is intended to prioritize the student experience and highlight learning as part of the performance process.hyperallergic.com
Comments / 0