Facebook silences the people who know its operations best

Yael Eisenstat is a future of democracy fellow at the Berggruen Institute and a former elections integrity head at Facebook, CIA officer and White House adviser. Since the Jan. 6 insurrection, and with vaccine misinformation and disinformation still spreading as we try to climb our way out of the pandemic, social media companies are under more public scrutiny than ever. The public — and the White House — wants answers, and the days when companies like Facebook can fully control the narrative seem to finally be ending.