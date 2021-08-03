Goshen homeowner granted time to fix code violations

The owner of this Goshen home at 803 Arehart St. on the city’s north side was granted additional time to get the home cleaned up and brought into compliance with city code during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon. Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — The owner of a Goshen home facing possible demolition due to ongoing city code violations was granted additional time to get the violations corrected during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.

Monday’s hearing involved a property at 803 Arehart St. on the city’s north side.

According to Travis Eash, code enforcement officer for the city, the property was originally inspected Jan. 28, 2020, and was found to have numerous violations related to the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance.

Following the 2020 inspection, the house was inspected again March 25, showing no significant improvement to the noted violations, Eash explained.

A sampling of the 12 safety violations referenced by Eash includes: the bathroom, which does not have running water, is being used for storage of materials and is not functioning as intended; the water heater does not appear to be in working order; the kitchen is unsanitary, filled with debris and trash, and does not have running water; the ceiling at the front of the house has collapsed or has broken ceiling tiles and needs to be repaired; the structures on the property are filled with trash and debris, blocking ingress and egress; and the garage roof has collapsed causing the entire garage to collapse.

Given the continued lack of progress, the homeowner was ordered to have the house brought into compliance with city code by Aug. 6.

In particular, the order included the following six corrections:

• All electrical, mechanical and plumbing in the house must be assessed by a licensed electrician and plumber;

• The kitchen and bathrooms must be cleaned and maintained in a sanitary manner;

• All debris, excessive materials and trash must be removed from the premises so that there is no obstructed ingress and egress inside and outside of the property;

• The house must be secured and any holes in the ceiling repaired or the ceiling replaced;

• The chimney must be repaired so that it is anchored securely to the roof of the house; and

• The detached garage on the premises must be demolished and all debris removed from the property.

However, Eash indicated Monday that an inspection of the home July 30 revealed little to no action had been taken to repair the previously discovered violations.

“The property, in my opinion, has only gotten worse over the time period,” Eash told the board. “Our recommendation is to give him maybe a little bit more time to get things done, but then if things cannot get cleaned up, and things turned on and in good working order, it’s to have the property demolished.”

Speaking to the property’s history, Eash explained that the homeowner, who currently resides in the home, had fallen on hard times in recent years which made the property’s upkeep difficult.

However, he noted that the homeowner is now gainfully employed and has indicated a willingness to work with the city toward getting the home cleaned up and brought into compliance with city code.

Given that willingness to work toward compliance, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, suggested it may be worth giving the homeowner some extra time to show progress on cleaning up the property before making any final decisions on how to move forward.

“We’ve had a few of these come to us in the recent past, but they’ve been landlords for the most part just not doing what they need to,” Stutsman said. “This one, I hear a person who has been through a rough period. ... I do want to see if we can give that additional moment, now that we’re at this point, to see some action before we order anything.”

The remainder of the board’s members agreed, and a motion was put forward and passed unanimously to continue Monday’s hearing to Oct. 18, at which time the board will review any progress made toward bringing the house into compliance with city code.

In addition, the motion requires that the homeowner have all ingress and egress areas of the home cleared and city staff granted access to the home’s basement by Sept. 15 to allow for a more thorough inspection of the overall property.

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business, board members:

• Approved the hiring of Daniel Kurtz, Timothy Perry and Michael Fairfield as probationary firefighters with the Goshen Fire Department.

• Approved the hiring of Paige Hershberger and Kaleb Rucker as probationary patrol officers with the Goshen Police Department.

• Approved the resignation of police officer Jonathon Fannin from the Goshen Police Department retroactive to July 19.

• Approved a contract not to exceed $30,700 with Cripe Design LLC for the study of a potential renovation of both the City Annex Building and the Police and Courts Building.

• Approved a private property utilization agreement with the United States Army to conduct joint training exercises at the city’s Fire Training Facility at 2109 Caragana Ct.