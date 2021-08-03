‘Scream’: Directors Tease the “Unique Risks” and Franchise Easter Eggs You’ll Find in Next Year’s New Movie
One of the most hotly anticipated movies on the horizon, the Scream franchise returns to theaters on January 14, 2022, and the fan-site Hello Sidney just got some fresh insights from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, as well as producer Chad Villella, the three members of the filmmaking group known as Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S, Southbound).bloody-disgusting.com
