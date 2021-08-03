Cancel
Saint Clair, MN

Charges: Drunken ATV driver nearly hit children

By The Free Press
The Free Press
The Free Press
 2 days ago
ST. CLAIR — A man had an alcohol concentration four times the legal limit when he nearly struck children with an ATV, charges say.

Seth Thomas Marble, 33, of St. Clair, was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A St. Clair resident reported a man crashed an ATV into a railing in the resident's yard and almost ran over children who were playing in the yard Sunday evening, according to a court complaint.

A deputy found Marble in the area and he allegedly admitted he crashed into the railing after drinking at a St. Clair bar.

Marble reportedly initially declined to take a breathalyzer, saying it would be pointless because he was very intoxicated. He later agreed and a breathalyzer given nearly two hours after the crash allegedly showed he had an alcohol content of 0.32.

