The Trempealeau County Health Department is reporting that they have reached a substantial level of community transmission of COVID-19. They are following the CDC guidelines released on July 27th and highly recommending that all individuals in the county wear a mask indoors in public regardless of vaccination status. The Trempealeau County Health Department is also recommending that any unvaccinated person get vaccinated, as this would help in the slow the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccine clinics in your area can be found online by visiting vaccines.gov.