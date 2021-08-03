Sen. Moran introduces bill to support teachers at military schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran has introduced a bill to allow teachers that teach at military impacted schools to be eligible for a loan forgiveness program. Senator Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) have introduced legislation to allow certain teachers that work in military impacted school districts, such as USD 475 Geary County Schools, to be eligible for the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program.www.wibw.com
