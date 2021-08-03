Cancel
Public Safety

Watch: Cuomo Responds to New York Attorney General's Report on Sexual Harassment

By Katherine Ross
Street.Com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe investigation found that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women – both current and former state employees. "This investigation has revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shines a light on the injustice that can be present at the highest level of government," said New York Attorney General Letitia James in a press conference.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decline is many months in the making. He’s got a resume chock full of questionable decisions and heinous actions. But chief among them was hiding nursing home death numbers last year during the peak of the COVID-19 surge in New York and retroactively trying to cover it up. That dovetailed with several accusations of sexual harassment from former employees. It was a shitstorm few politicians could’ve weathered, but Cuomo somehow managed it.

