Watch: Cuomo Responds to New York Attorney General's Report on Sexual Harassment
The investigation found that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women – both current and former state employees. "This investigation has revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shines a light on the injustice that can be present at the highest level of government," said New York Attorney General Letitia James in a press conference.www.thestreet.com
