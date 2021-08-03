Lil Nas Explained How "Draining" Being An Openly Gay Black Rapper Can Be At Times
In an Aug. 3 interview with Out magazine, Lil Nas X opened up about his performance at the 2021 BET Awards, which included a steamy kiss with one of his male backup dancers. While it may have looked like the rapper was nothing but confident on stage, he told the publication that that wasn’t actually the case behind the scenes. Lil Nas X's quotes about being an openly gay Black rapper explain why he was so nervous leading up to the big moment.www.elitedaily.com
