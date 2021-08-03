Lil Nas Explained How "Draining" Being An Openly Gay Black Rapper Can Be At Times

DaBaby’s rant at Rolling Loud Miami has got everyone feeling in a way; regardless of their sexuality. Lil Nas X has commented on the matter and clearly he had time. DaBaby got himself in front of the line at the cancel culture review board when he talked reckless in between his set last week. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up” he said. Shortly after T.I. released a video co-signing the DaBaby’s message and naturally upset even more people.