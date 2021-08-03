Listen to Hayden Thorpe’s hypnotic new single ‘Parallel Kingdom’

Sometimes I can’t believe Super Furry Animals were real. How could there have ever been a band simultaneously so down-the-middle catchy and so gleefully, aggressively odd? Origins in Cardiff notwithstanding, where did all these impeccable, unpredictable records come from? Given their relative obscurity in America, it’s especially hard for me to comprehend that for many years you could go see this ensemble live in concert, even as someone who actually did catch an SFA show myself once. (They were touring with Grandaddy in 2003. I rode in the backseat from Athens, Ohio to Louisville with my headphones on, experiencing The Meadowlands for the first time. Great night all around.) Everything about them seems too good — and too weird — to be true. But Super Furry Animals were real, and 20 years ago today they released the album that would clue many of us in to that fact.