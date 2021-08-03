Cancel
Listen to Hayden Thorpe’s hypnotic new single ‘Parallel Kingdom’

By Tom Skinner
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHayden Thorpe has shared a new track called ‘Parallel Kingdom’ – you can listen to it below. The song will appear on the former Wild Beasts frontman’s second solo album, ‘Moondust For My Diamond’, which arrives on October 15 via Domino. Its lead single ‘The Universe Is Always Right’ came out earlier this month.

www.nme.com

