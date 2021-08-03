Cancel
Scottsdale, AZ

Analysts grill Healthcare Trust board after CEO Scott Peters abruptly resigns ahead of earnings call

By Angela Gonzales
Phoenix Business Journal
 4 days ago
In a sudden departure from one of the nation's largest real estate investment trusts, Scott Peters no longer is chairman, president and CEO of the Scottsdale REIT he founded. An interim CEO has been appointed.

Phoenix, AZ
The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Scottsdale, AZ
