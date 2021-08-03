Analysts grill Healthcare Trust board after CEO Scott Peters abruptly resigns ahead of earnings call

The CEO of Greater Ottumwa Partners In Progress has announced his resignation. The Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress Board of Directors announced Monday that Chief Executive Officer TJ Heller has submitted his letter of resignation, effective August 11, 2021 to pursue other opportunities. In preparation for the change in leadership, GOPIP has secured the services of Clark Smith with Smart Solutions Group. Smith brings 35 years of executive experience in leading chambers and economic development organizations, working with boards of directors in strategic planning, and bridging the gaps between agency executives. Part of Smith’s responsibility will be to confer with staff, board, and investors to develop a job description and plan for this CEO transition, plus review and vet interested candidates. Smith begins his duties August 12th.