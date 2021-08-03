Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Markel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Alexander Soule
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Markel Corp. (MKL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $792.1 million. The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $57.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $19.14 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Markel Corp#Mkl#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $730.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.93 million. TEGNA reported sales of $577.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Eaton Corp evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.36 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $148.00.
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Zoetis Earnings Top Views For Animal-Health Giant

Zoetis stock edged lower Thursday after the animal-health company reported adjusted income of $1.19 per share on $1.95 billion in second-quarter sales. On average, analysts polled by FactSet expected Zoetis (ZTS) to earn $1.09 per share on $1.83 billion in sales. In the year-earlier period, Zoetis earnings were 89 cents...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Timken (TKR) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y

TKR - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share was $1.37, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by a margin of 3%. The bottom line, however, improved 34% year over year, benefiting from higher volume, favorable manufacturing performance and the benefit of currency, which offset higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, rising material and logistics costs, and unfavorable mix.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Sunrun (RUN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

RUN - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 266.67%. However, in the trailing four quarters, Sunrun delivered an earnings surprise of 161.91%, on average. Let's take a closer...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cigna beats earnings expectations and raises revenue outlook, but stock falls

Cigna Corp. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that topped forecasts, amid strength in the health insurers pharmacy business, while growth in customer relationships slowed from the previous quarter. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.47 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $4.73 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $5.24 from $5.81 but beat the FactSet consensus of $4.96. Total revenue rose 9.8% to $43.13 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $41.19 billion, as pharmacy revenue grew 13.1% to $30.05 billion to beat expectations of $28.53 billion. Total customer relationships as of June 30 rose 3.6% to 191.11 million and total pharmacy customers increased 5.0% to 101.93 million, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales, which compares with growth of 13.7% and 28.2%, respectively, in the second quarter. For 2021, Cigna raised its revenue outlook to at least $170 billion from at least $166 billion, and affirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of at least $20.20.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Jack in the Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

JACK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved on a year-over-year basis. While the bottom line beat the consensus mark for the fifth straight quarter, the top line surpassed the same for the seventh consecutive time.
IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine tallies more than $4B in Q2 sales

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, helping to push the vaccine developer into a profit. The company also said Thursday an analysis showed that its vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose. Moderna’s announcement comes after pharmaceutical giant...
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $24 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.19 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WU - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 48 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.13%. The bottom line grew 17.1% year over year. Better-than-expected results were driven by revenue growth, gain on an investment sale, and a lower effective tax rate. Debt retirement expenses, compensation-related expenses and strategic investments in marketing and technology were partial offsets.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Earnings Outlook For Mednax

Mednax (NYSE:MD) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. EQT reported sales of $853.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy