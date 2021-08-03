Cancel
Financial Reports

Global Medical REIT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Alexander Soule
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $15 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

